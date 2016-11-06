Two women surrender to police for posting fake news on organ harvesting

KUCHING: Two individuals, believed to be involved in posting false news online on the murder of two men whose organs were then harvested, surrendered themselves at the Bau district police headquarters at 2.15pm and 2.50pm, today.

According to state CID chief SAC Datuk S. Dev Kumar, both are females aged 18 and 27, from here.

"They have been detained to assist in the investigation. Both their mobile phones have also been seized," he said in a statement, here.

Dev Kumar said state Police Commissioner, Datuk Mazlan Mansor had been very concerned over the allegations when he issued the warning on the consequences of making false reports and spreading them.

"He did not mince his words when issuing the warning. All those responsible will face the full brunt of the law.

"By their action, they have created unnecessary fear and anxiety in the community," he said. — Bernama