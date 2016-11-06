Three men arrested for piling rig incident

KLANG: Police have arrested three men, including the operator of the piling rig which collapsed and killed a couple at Persiaran Astana in Meru here on Friday.

The other two men are the supervisor of the construction site and the person in charge of occupational safety and health.

North Klang district police chief ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the men were picked up yesterday evening and remanded for a day to help in investigations into causing death by negligence.

It is learnt that the 46-year-old piling rig operator was initially hospitalised due to a broken leg sustained in the incident.

In the incident, Abd Rahim Abd Rahman, 61, and his wife Nurhayati Rosli, 46, were travelling in their car towards Jalan Meru at 12.30pm on Friday when the piling rig collapsed and fell on their vehicle.

Their car was crushed by the machine, killing them on the spot.

It was reported that the family of the victims was planning to initiate legal action against those responsible for their deaths.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali yesterday said he had ordered the Klang Municipal Council to conduct its own investigation into the incident and to take action against those responsible.

Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general Datuk Mohtar Musri said a stop-work order has been issued so that investigations could be carried out.

This incident comes just three months after a woman was killed after the hoist block of a crane at a construction site at Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, gave way and crushed her car, killing her instantly.