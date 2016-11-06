Umno’s claim that DAP is infiltrating Malay parties laughable, says acting chairman

PETALING JAYA: DAP has laughed off claims by Umno that it was planting Malay proxies in other opposition parties in an attempt to weaken Malay dominance in politics.

Calling the allegation vicious lies, party acting national chairman Tan Kok Wai said Umno was forced to frame DAP in such a way as they look to overcome their own underlying problems.

"Umno is losing ground, not just in terms of support by non-bumiputras, but even among the Malays themselves.

"So in order to win back their votes, they have to frame DAP and create all kinds of allegations," he told theSun today.

Tan was responding to claims by Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa who had earlier said DAP's strategy involves planting Malays in opposition parties PKR, Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He said they would then stand as candidates in the upcoming general election as part of a strategy to control as many seats held by their allies, and should they win, will allow DAP to rule.