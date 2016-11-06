Roofs ripped off amid windstorm

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 06:45pm Last updated on 6 November 2016 - 06:50pm

GEORGE TOWN: Several residents in Kampung Perlis here were rudely awaken after the roofs of their wooden houses were blown off in a windstorm last night.

A resident, Nurul Qurratul Ain Sallehudin, 23, said she was sleeping when she was woken up by a loud noise about 1.30am.

"The roof was blown off and debris was falling onto me and my sister," she said when met.

Nurul Qurratul said she and her family, including her 66-year-old stroke-stricken mom, escaped unhurt and estimated her losses were about RM60,000.

Her neighbour, Wati Abu Bakar, 47, also suffered the same fate as the rain and wind lashed her home.

The housewife and her children were sleeping when the terrifying incident hit them.

"Luckily there no one was injured in my family," she said when met.

Rokiah Ariffin, 67, was not at home at that time but returned to find the roof of her home blown off.

"I hope the weather will be back to normal," she said.

When contacted, Pulau Betong assemblyman Farid Saad said 11 homes were affected by the phenomenon which he described as a "tornado".

He said arrangements have been made to repair the roofs of residents who have been affected.

"Contractors have been engaged to cover the houses affected with tarpaulin first," he added.

Farid said incidences of strong winds were common during October and November.