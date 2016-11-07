Four Red Shirts rally members released

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 09:28pm Last updated on 7 November 2016 - 12:08am

KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals arrested following the Red Shirts rally near news portal Malaysiakini's headquarters yesterday, were released today.

Selangor CID chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the two men and two women were arrested for allegedly placing rubbish outside the building in Petaling Jaya.

"They were detained outside the building yesterday to facilitate the investigation under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. During the inspection, no weapons were found.

"However, all of them were released on police bail today," he said when contacted by Bernama.

The Red Shirts rally yesterday had, among other things, urged for the pro-opposition news portal to be shut down. — Bernama