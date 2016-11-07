80 foreigners rounded up in police operation, 20 detained

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 09:32pm Last updated on 7 November 2016 - 12:08am

GEORGE TOWN: Eighty foreign nationals from various countries were rounded-up in a operation by the police at Jalan Cantonment, Pulau Tikus and Batu Feringghi Night market here yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said however, only 20 of them, aged between 18 and 40, were detained for various offences.

Those detained were from Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh who did not have valid travel documents, for over-staying and did not have valid work permit, he added.

He said the operation, conducted since 7 pm, focused on construction sites and night markets.

The operation was conducted with the cooperation of the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department, he added. — Bernama