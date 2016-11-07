Terengganu police seize firecrackers, fireworks worth RM450,000

KEMAMAN: The trick of a lorry driver and his assistant who concealed boxes of firecrackers and fireworks in pineapple seed sacks to avoid detection by authorities was exposed when they were nabbed at KM324 Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan of the East Coast Expressway 2 on Thursday.

Kemaman district police chief, Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim said the two suspects, aged 35 and 31 who hailed from Kelantan were arrested with 186 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth about RM450,000 at about 9pm.

"They (suspects) tried to deceive the police by concealing the firecrackers and fireworks boxes in sacks of pineapple seeds before covering it with canvas.

"Initial investigation found that the supplies (firecrackers and fireworks) were taken from Kelantan and to be sent to Johor Baru," he told a press conference here, today.

Mohd Said said the investigation also revealed that the suspects had received orders from a man and the police were in the midst of tracking down the mastermind.

"We believe that these fireworks were obtained from a neighbouring country for sale in Johor during the Christmas festive period.

"This is the biggest firecrackers haul this year and the two suspects also admitted that last month they sent the supplies to the same destination."

Mohd Said said checks on the vehicle used by the suspects also found that the lorry had been used in a robbery at Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor in 2009.

The suspects who tested negative for drugs were remanded for four days until tomorrow under section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. — Bernama