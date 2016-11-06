4,000 domestic violence cases reported until Oct 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,000 cases of domestic violence were reported nationwide from January until October this year, said Kuala Lumpur Hospital's (HKL) Emergency and Trauma Department head Datuk Seri Prof Dr Abu Hassan Asaari Abdullah.

He said the cases reported included physical abuse, rape and child abuse.

"Cases referred to HKL Emergency and Trauma Department alone recorded a 30% increase, which is about 120 cases a month," he told Bernama.

He was met after flagging-off about 500 participants of the "Life Without Violence (Orange Run)" at the Perdana Botanical Garden here today.

The run was held in conjunction with the two-day One Stop Crisis Centre(OSCC) Conference to be held tomorrow at Media Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

Abu Hassan said public awareness on domestic violence among Malaysians was still low and needed to be emphasised especially to men and families.

He said among the main causes domestic violence were financial problems, psychological pressure and poor family management.

"So I hope the people are able to appreciate harmony in the family ... if the atmosphere in the house is unstable, it will produce a society which is violent and uncaring," he added.

On measures taken to assist victims of domestic violence, Abu Hassan said at total of 229 OSCC had been set up at government hospitals across the country.

On the OSCC conference, Abu Hassan said 300 experts from various sectors such as the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), lawyers and gynaecologist will gather to discuss steps and latest approach in curbing the problem.

In another development, the hospital's Dermatology Department head Dr Suganthi Thevarajah said patients with psoriasis, a chronic skin disease, should realise that they had a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

"This disease does not only involve the skin, joints and nails of the patients, the patients are also more vulnerable to non-communicable diseases," he she added.

She was speaking to reporters at a separate function, World Psoriasis Day 2016, which was also held at the Perdana Botanical Garden here today.

Hence, she advised those with psoriasis to seek medical treatment so that the disease could be monitored.

"Patients with psoriasis are advised not to take drugs without a doctor's supervision because it can cause side effects such as damage to the liver and kidney," she said.

Suganthi said about 2% or about 600,000 of the Malaysian population had psoriasis, but only 14,800 were registered with the government hospitals since 2007. — Bernama