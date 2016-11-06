Govt to build 10,000 houses for second generation of Risda, Felcra settlers

KOTA BARU: The government will build 10,000 housing units for the second generation of settlers living in Risda and Felcra schemes throughout the country.

Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the ministry will build the houses after receiving an allocation of RM200 million announced in the Budget 2017.

"Each agency received a special allocation of RM100 million and we will build 5,000 units under Risda and 5,000 units under Felcra starting next year.

"A house is estimated at RM65,000 but the government will sell it for RM45,000 after RM20,000 subsidy for the second generation of settlers," he said.

He was speaking after opening the Jalinan Kasih gathering of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi)'s Azam Tani participants in Pasir Tumboh, here today.

In another development, Ahmad Jazlan said Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has allocated RM30 million to create 3,000 entrepreneurs under Mobileprenuer programme for young people in the services sector.

Each participant will receive RM10,000 and aids such as a motorcycle, equipment for entrepreneurs with training and skills to be provided by Mara. — Bernama