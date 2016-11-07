Fake cameras can boost road safety

BANGI: Install fake cameras on deadly stretches of roads and recruit more women to boost road safety efforts, says a traffic psychologist.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia School of Psychology and Human Development associate professor, Dr Rozmi Ismail said the decoy device recommendation was based on research worldwide for road users to be on guard all the time.

"Install five to 10 fake cameras at crash-prone areas or traffic lights. Make the fake cameras visible every 3km or 5km and let the public guess which one is a genuine camera – a real device can be installed in between," Rozmi told theSun.

Rozmi, who also specialises in experimental psychology said by doing so, the road users will be gripped with the perception of being caught.

The former president of Malaysian Psychological Association also suggested to increase women's participation in road traffic enforcement agencies due to their "straight as an arrow" stance in enforcing the law.

"No disrespect to the policemen but ladies as enforcement officers have unyielding reputation as law enforcers," he pointed out.

He said women enforcement officers have shown that they are always firm and do their job without fear and favour.

He said that the male traffic cops tend to be more lenient with offenders.

He cited the case In Penang where female officers were verbally abused by traffic offenders for clamping the wheel of a vehicle due to indiscriminate parking and in October 2015, three women enforcement officers of Penang Island City Council stood firm despite the intimidation and was shouted with profanities by two youths at Lebuh Campbell.

The two men were arrested and later charged in court under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging public duties.