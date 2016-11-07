Subsidised cooking oil smuggled out via illegal routes

KUALA LUMPUR: The subsidised cooking oil from Malaysia reported to be easily available at the Thai border were probably brought into the country via illegal routes.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh said the move was to prevent checks by the Customs Department.

"We need to know how these irresponsible parties carry the cooking oil out of the country. We need to know how rampant these activities are and how much of the subsidised oil are being sold there," he told Bernama.

The media today reported that while people were complaining how difficult it was to obtain cooking oil, the item was being sold in abundance in Thailand.

Jamil also pointed out that KPDNKK permission and approval were needed before oil and other necessities such as flour and sugar could be exported.

He said the country's border entry and exit points were not under the jurisdiction of the ministry, but KPDNKK had always given its cooperation to other ministries including the customs in handling any problem.

Meanwhile, a source from the Border Security Agency in Bukit Kayu Hitam said smuggling along the border was difficult to detect as the culprits were always aware of operations being carried out by the authorities.

However he said they would continue to monitor and enhance measures to control smuggling activities.

Malaysian Consumers' Protection Association (PPPM) president Datuk Mohd Firdaus Abdullah said enforcement at the border must be carried out in an integrated manner, involving several departments, agencies and the military.

He proposed that the 1kg cooking oil in polybag should only be allowed for local consumption and labelled accordingly to facilitate enforcement.

The mechanism in issuing licence for packaging of subsidised cooking oil should also be reviewed to prevent leakages. — Bernama