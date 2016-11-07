Meet the Muslim beauty vlogger starring in CoverGirl's latest commercial

BEAUTY blogger Nura Afia has landed a starring role in CoverGirl's latest commercial.

The Muslim YouTube star has been recruited by the cosmetics brand to front the campaign for its new 'So Lashy! BlastPro' mascara, which launched on Nov 1. The TV commercial and additional campaign content will debut the week of Nov 14.

"I'm so excited to be a part of CoverGirl's new campaign," says Afia, who counts over 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. "It feels so surreal. Honestly, growing up and being insecure about wearing the hijab I never thought I would see Muslim women represented on such a large scale."

Afia has become known for her down-to-earth lifestyle and beauty video tutorials, covering everything from glamorous makeup looks and tips to skincare routines, manicures and the different ways to style a hijab.

CoverGirl is fast gaining a reputation as one of the most diverse and progressive major beauty brands in the industry when it comes to recruiting campaign stars and ambassadors. In October the label unveiled its first male ambassador, 17-year-old YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles. The star is also helping Afia to launch the So Lashy mascara, alongside fellow ambassadors actress Sofia Vergara, YouTubers Chloe + Halle, Amy Pham, and of course singer Katy Perry, who launched her own beauty collection with the brand back in April. — AFP Relaxnews