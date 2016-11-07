MDEC partners San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce

PALO ALTO: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC), through its United States affiliate MDeC Americas Inc, and the San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership involving the chamber’s regional development programme Silicon Valley IDEA (Initiative to Drive Economic Advancement).

The partnership looks to grow the bi-directional flow of talent, capital, ideas and innovation between the two regions relating to the digital economy, information and communications technology, leveraging Silicon Valley IDEA as well as the broader development and collaboration platforms afforded by the chamber, MDeC Americas and MDEC.

Anticipated outcomes include growing the trade of digital products and services between Silicon Valley and Malaysia, expanding the use of Malaysia as Silicon Valley’s strategic gateway to the multinational Asean region, and connecting Malaysian and Asean region entrepreneurs and companies to Silicon Valley financial, intellectual and relational capital.

“Silicon Valley has long been the world’s leading digital innovation ecosystem, and therefore one that Malaysia, with its far-reaching strategic objective to become one of the world’s leading digitally-driven economies, must be a part of,” said MDEC CEO Yasmin Mahmood.

She said its relationship with the San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce and partnership in Silicon Valley IDEA builds upon the establishment of the MDeC Americas Silicon Valley presence in 2015 and the many programmes and collaborations already underway.