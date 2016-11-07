Penang flashfloods, landslides force SPM students to use boats

GEORGE TOWN: Flashfloods and landslides in several areas around Penang island have forced students taking their SPM to use boats to get to their examination centres.

The most severely affected was those staying near Jalan P Ramlee where the water level was more then knee high.

In response, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and Penang Fire and Rescue Services Department have deployed boats to ferry those affected to their schools.

Meanwhile, residents in Teluk Bahang were forced to take a circuitous route via Balik Pulau to work after a landslide at Jalan Ujung Batu cut off access to Batu Ferringhi and George Town.

Students there taking their SPM have been arranged to take their examinations in nearby schools as the road has been cut off.

The Penang Works Department has issued a warning on Twitter and advised motorists to be careful.

Also, traffic at Paya Terubong has come to a standstill after Jalan Bukit Relau was closed following a landslide.

