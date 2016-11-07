Bursa Malaysia opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on a lack of buying support and in line with some its regional peers affected by lower oil prices, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.85 points weaker at 1,645.39, against last Friday's close of 1,648.24.

The index opened 4.79 points lower at 1,643.45.

However, market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 112 to 97, while 124 counters were unchanged, 1,337 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 66.57 million shares worth RM25.41 million.

A dealer said Asian stock markets were also weak on worries over the possibility of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election tomorrow. Kenanga Research said the FBM KLCI is expected to start off the week on a subdued tone in line with the weak performance of global markets last Friday, as investors awaited the outcome of the US presidential election.

"Nonetheless, the downside could possibly be limited, given the oversold condition and buying support could likely emerge around the region of 1,640-1,648.

"While we keep a close eye on the upcoming US election for more clues over the market direction, failure to hold above the 1,640/1,648 levels would see a further downside envisaged at 1,620," it said in a note.

The research firm said the resistance level is capped at 1,672 followed by 1,680.

The FBM Emas Index declined 16.53 points to 11,591.19, the FBMT100 Index slipped 17.56 points to 11,298.24 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index eased 17.47 points to 12,214.48.

The FBM 70 dipped 13.53 points to 13,472.65 and the FBM Ace fell 5.25 points to 4,973.15.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 10.77 points weaker at 7,766.66, the Finance Index lost 19.15 points to 14,240.35, while the Industrial Index dipped 13.37 points to 3,131.67.

Of the heavyweights, TNB gained eight sen to RM14.38, Maybank added four sen to RM7.71, Public Bank fell six sen to RM19.74, and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM6.96, while Sime Darby declined three sen to RM8.19.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives were untraded as at 9.37 am today on a lack of catalysts, dealers said.

November 2016, December 2016, January 2017 and February 2017 remained pegged at RM175.70, RM176.10, RM175.95 and RM176.05 a gramme respectively.

Volume was nil, with open interest amounting to 254 contracts.

At 9.30 am, physical gold was 66 sen lower at RM169.55 a gramme from Friday's 5 pm closing of RM170.21 a gramme. — Bernama