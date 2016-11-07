Illuminating experiences

PHILIPS Lighting reinvents the illumination experience for Malaysians with the opening of its Philips Professional Lighting Experience Centre (PLEC) and Philips Home Lighting Lounge at Menara Axis, Petaling Jaya to provide visitors with a new intuitive and customised lighting experience for different environments.

PHILIPS HOME LIGHTING LOUNGE

Visitors will be greeted with the Philips Home Lighting Lounge on the ground floor of the tower. The lounge showcases a variety of Philips Lighting products and their versatility.

A show of light awaits with ideas for decorative LED solutions for the home that go beyond functionality. Home and outdoor setting design sets shows visitors the definition of meaningful innovations for personal living spaces and how to achieve a harmonious ambience that makes a statement while being eco-friendly.

There are five distinct home decor styles for inspiration: modern, contemporary, classic, expressive and functional. Philips also provides on-site consultation and home lighting design services to customers.

PROFESSIONAL LIGHTING EXPERIENCE CENTRE (PLEC)

Located further up on the eighth floor is the first-of-its-kind Professional Lighting Experience Centre, where visitors will get to experience the latest of Philips’ breakthrough smart LED solutions across various segments.

The Philips PLEC uses advanced LED luminaires and wireless control systems to create an efficient ecosystem that is programmable and interactive, such as the Philips Lighting office, which is the first smart office in Malaysia. The luminaires come with built-in sensing, programming and dynamic control modules that allow Philips to control its lighting systems in their lobby, meeting and office rooms, work spaces and even the cafeteria.

The PLEC also features connected lighting solutions for various environments, such as retail and fashion stores, hypermarkets and malls, carparks, stadiums, street lighting and warehousing. The right lighting and the right moment can transform commercial and urban spaces.

ADDING LIGHT

“The Philips Professional Lighting Experience Centre and Philips Home Lighting Lounge will provide savvy Malaysians more insights and a greater appreciation for smart, sustainable and connected LED lighting possibilities,” said Philips Malaysia managing director for lighting Alok Ghose.

As the global leader for lighting, Ghose shared the company’s aim to unlock new values of digital lighting in Malaysia.

“Understanding how lighting affects people, it is our desire that the connected and intelligent lighting systems showcased will inspire more ideas, interactivity and novel experiences, and further improve the lives and well-being of all Malaysians,” added Ghose.

PLEC visits are by appointment only. For more information on Philips Lighting Malaysia, visit its website.