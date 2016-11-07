Isolated Amazon tribe kills one, wounds two in Peru

LIMA: Members of an isolated tribe in the Amazon rainforest have killed a man and wounded two in a clash with another ethnic group, Peruvian authorities said Sunday.

The Mashco-Piro tribe, one of the last isolated peoples on Earth, apparently attacked a group of 20 people from the Nahua tribe who ventured onto the indigenous reserve where they live, the culture ministry said.

The Nahua, who themselves only recently entered into contact with the outside world, were reportedly following footprints believed to have been left by Mashco-Piro in the Kugapakori Territorial Reserve in eastern Peru.

"The culture ministry's team has coordinated the (wounded men's) transfer to the Sepahua health centre for the necessary medical attention" after the attack, which happened Thursday, it said in a statement.

The ministry said it had activated its emergency protocol for such situations, which includes measures to protect both peoples from further violence and the Mashco-Piro from diseases that their immune systems have never been exposed to.

Peruvian authorities have raised alarm over increasingly frequent incursions by the Mashco-Piro into communities near their territory.

In May 2015, Mashco-Piro natives killed a man from the Shipetiari indigenous group with an arrow after invading his land to carry off food.

In December 2014, some 200 Mashco-Piro attacked two small villages with bows and arrows, killing residents' livestock and carting off food, pots, pans, machetes and rope.

Encroachments on the Amazon rainforest by illegal loggers and drug traffickers may be causing the Mashco-Piro to venture beyond their traditional territory, authorities say.

Peru is home to more than 50 indigenous groups. About 15 of them remain isolated from the outside world, according to indigenous rights group Survival International. — AFP