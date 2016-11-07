Guard killed in Bangladesh airport stabbing spree

DHAKA: A man stabbed a security guard to death Sunday in Bangladesh's main airport after police and paramilitary officers stopped him from going through to departures, officers said.

The attacker went on a stabbing spree after officials asked him to show his travel documents at the entry of the departure lounge of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, police and local media said.

"One Ansar (paramilitary security guard) was killed in the knife attack," Nazrul Islam, a police sub-inspector, told AFP.

Up to three others including another security guard were also injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, additional deputy commissioner of police Rafiul Alam said.

He added that the attacker, who said he was a cleaner, was arrested. It is not known whether the man has ties to any Islamist extremist groups.

Bangladesh has been reeling from a wave of attacks on foreigners, rights activists and members of religious minorities, among others.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's secular government blames local militant groups for the attacks, rejecting claims by the IS that it was behind the carnage. — AFP