Jamal 'thanks' TMJ for parody silat video

A screenshot from the parody silat video. — Pix from Facebook

PETALING JAYA: Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has "expressed his thanks" to Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for his parody silat video response.

In his Facebook posting, yesterday, Jamal said Tunku Ismail had meant to entertain the rakyat and was just joking with the video.

"TMJ is a person with the people at heart.

"Thank you, your highness for responding with a silat demonstration," he said in his posting.

Jamal's response came after Tunku Ismail uploaded a video on his Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page, on Sunday.

The parody video featured men in red shirts performing a public demonstration of silat moves.

The clip then shows Tunku Ismail raising his right arm and firing several shots from a handgun before turning to the camera and walking off.

In the posting Tunku Ismail stated that he is on the side of the Bangsa Johor where it symbolises unity, as unity is the solution for this nation moving forward, not violence and hatred.

"Guns don't kill people, people kill people. Violence and hatred are not going to make this nation a better place. Stay positive. Lots of love," he added.

Members of the Red Shirts movement have been infamous for carrying out silat performances during its anti-Bersih protests.