Sarawak police arrest 82 for gambling

KUCHING: Sarawak police notched another success in their endless battle to eradicate illegal gambling activities in the state with the arrest of 82 more individuals.

State CID chief, Datuk Dev Kumar M. M. Sree Shunmugam said the suspects were arrested in 29 raids conducted by the state and district CIDs against illegal character lottery, online gambling and cock-fighting between Oct 31 and yesterday.

He said cash amounting to RM16,277 were seized during the raids as well as various items such as 72 computers, tablets and fish machines.

"The 82 were aged between 16 and 76 years and 69 of them were men. A foreign woman was among those arrested," he said in a statement here today.

Last month between Oct 3 and Oct 10, local police arrested 84 people in 42 raids statewide for promoting public lottery without a licence, conducting online gambling, operating gambling machines and gambling in public places. — Bernama