Six Terengganu SPM candidates take exam in hospital

KUALA TERENGGANU: Six students in Terengganu are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination at three hospitals in the state.

State Education, Science, Technology and Government Transformation Committee deputy chairman Bazlan Abdul Rahman said four of them were doing so at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here and one candidate each at the Dungun Hospital and Hulu Terengganu Hospital.

Bazlan, accompanied by Terengganu Education Department officials, visited the candidates at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital today before the examination began.

Student Nu'r Dayana Izzati Mohd Fauzi, 17, of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Batu Rakit, said she suffered a spinal fracture after a fall at the school hostel on Oct 22.

"I cannot sit up ... but after doctors installed special equipment on my back, I am now able to sit more comfortably though no longer able to walk normally," she said.

Another candidate, Nur Syafirah Abdul Rahman, 17, who had fallen from her bed in 2014, said she decided to get admitted to the hospital on Sunday to make it easier for her to sit for the exam because she often experienced pain when sitting up for a long time.

"The back pain became more severe seven months ago and I have not been to school, studying only at home with the help of reference books and friends," said the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Dato Haji Abbas, Tok Jiring, near here.

Muhammad Fitri Rahman Mohd Fozi, 17, was admitted to the hospital on Oct 8 due after a motorcycle accident. He suffered a broken thigh bone.

"I am grateful I can still sit for my SPM exam even when I am not at school. I have been revising with the help of friends," he said.

A total of 20,528 candidates are sitting for the SPM exam in Terengganu this year. — Bernama