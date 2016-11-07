Clearing works in progress at Teluk Bahang landslide scene

Posted on 7 November 2016 - 02:30pm Last updated on 7 November 2016 - 03:45pm

BALIK PULAU: Clearing works at the landslide scene in Jalan Ujong Batu, Teluk Bahang have been ongoing since 8.30am today.

More than 10 heavy vehicles were removing earth from the landslide, with about 50 workers from various departments at the scene. Heavy machines were also used to cut down uprooted trees.

The landslide had caused part of the main road connecting Teluk Bahang to the city centre to collapse.

Stranded road users on both sides were transferred across with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue department.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department director Saleh Awang told Bernama when met that the supporting earth at the landslide scene was very soft and that continuous rain was hindering the remedial works.

"We hope things will be back to normal by evening," he said. — Bernama