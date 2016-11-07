MACC Act does not clear corruption charges, even if bribe is returned

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not clear a person involved in corruption even if the bribe is returned to its source.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Paul Low (pix) said there is no provision under the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission 2009 Act allowing for such clearance to those who had accepted bribe.

"With reference to the MACC Act, there does not exist a provision which states that if bribe money is returned to the one giving it, the person who received it could be cleared from corruption charges," he said.

Low, who is the minister in charge of integrity, said this in a parliamentary written reply to Idris Ahmad (PAS - Bukit Gantang).

Idris had asked whether there is a law being used by the MACC to clear a person of corruption if he had returned the bribe.

Low said the MACC is granted power under the act to seize both moveable and immovable assets of those who are under investigation of corruption.

"The seizure of bribe money and assets is made under Section 33, Section 37 and Section 38 of the MACC Act.

"After the investigation is concluded, the MACC will submit the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor for decision," he said.

"If it could be proven that the seized money and assets were received from corruption, asset forfeiture action would be taken," he added.

Low said the seized assets would be returned to the person if corrupt practice could not be proven.