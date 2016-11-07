Technician claims trial to supporting terrorist act

KUALA LUMPUR: A technician claimed trial in the High Court here today to a charge of supporting a terrorist act involving the use of an explosive.

Mohd Asrol Mohamad, 29, from Taiping, Perak is accused of promoting an ideology and action which could threaten the security of the people in Malaysia.

He allegedly committed the offence through the Telegram application using a Samsung Note II handphone at Jalan Dagang 1/2, Taman Dagang, Ampang, Hulu Langat here, between March 25 and June 29 this year.

The charge under Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Code carries life imprisonment or not more than 30 years or a fine and forfeiture of any property used in the commission of the offence.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah set four days from Dec 27 for trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P.Kunyalam represented the prosecution while counsel Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli represented the accused. — Bernama