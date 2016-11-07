Lorry attendant charged with student's murder

MALACCA: A lorry attendant was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court here today in connection with the death of a dentistry student at a university in India following a fight in front of a mini market here last month.

S. Pandiaraj, 27, together with two other persons still at large, were charged with murdering S. Ammos Devappraven, 21, in front of the Chithras mini market, Jalan Tun Ali here, at 4.30am last Oct 23.

Ammos Devappraven was in a coma for four days at the Malacca Hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Oct 27.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out to Pandiaraj before Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin.

The court set Dec 19 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer ASP Nora Yaacob, while Pandiaraj was unrepresented. — Bernama