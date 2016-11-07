98 schools in N.Sembilan identified for wiring maintenance

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Education Department has identified 98 secondary and primary schools over 20 years old in the state for wiring maintenance.

Its director, Rusni Ab. Jalil said the department had applied to the Education Ministry for an allocation of RM26 million for that purpose and was now awaiting approval.

"It involves 28 schools in Seremban, Port Dickson (20), Jempol (19), Rembau (14), Tampin (13) and four in Kuala Pilah," he told reporters while viewing the conducting of the SPM and STPM examinations at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tunku Ampuan Durah, here, today.

He was commenting on Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid's (pix) recent statement that the ministry would inspect and conduct rewiring in primary and secondary schools nationwide which are over 50 years old, to avoid any mishap.

Mahdzir had said that rewiring work would be done in phases starting later this year, with priority given to older schools.

Rusni said he had been monitoring the wiring conditions in the state's schools with some seen as requiring immediate action, adding that there were 475 schools in the state, including the latest, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Enstek. — Bernama