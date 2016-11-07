German yachter abducted again, companion shot dead by Abu Sayyaf

KUALA LUMPUR: A 70-year-old German yachter was abducted while his female companion was gunned down by South Philippines militants who waylaid their vessel near Pulau Tawi-Tawi.

Juergen Kantner, who was abducted by Somali pirates eight years ago and freed after being held in captivity for almost two months, was snatched by the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Although the date of the abduction has yet to be determined, it is believed to have occured in the past three days.

Philippines web portals and other foreign news wires reported that Kantner was sailing with a female companion in his yacht called Rock All in the Sulu sea when Abu Sayyaf gunmen intercepted and hijacked their vessel.

The reports noted that Abu Sayyaf gunmen who had claimed the abduction said Kantner's female companion, identified as Sabina Wetch and said to be in her 50's, was shot and killed by her captors after she retaliated during the attack by attempting to shoot them with a firearm.

The Philstar web news portal quoted Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) military spokesman Maj. Filemon Tan Jr. as saying a dead body believed to be that of Wetch's was found on board the sky blue yacht in the vicinity of Laparan Island, Pangutaran town, Sulu around 6am on Sunday.

Tan said the body had a gunshot wound and a shotgun was found next to it.

The web portal also quoted an Abu Sayyaf spokesman as saying the gunmen had intercepted the private yacht as it was cruising in the vicinity of Tanjong Luuk Pisuk, Sabah.