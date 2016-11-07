Resort operators, tourists confident of ESSCom's ability

SEMPORNA: Resort operators and tourists are confident of the ability of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to continue maintaining security in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), especially in Semporna.

Uncle Chang's Mabul Sipadan Dive Lodge tour operator, who wanted to be known as Uncle Chang, said ESSCom constantly stepped up the security level, particularly in the resort centres in the district.

"Since the incident at Pulau Mabul in July 2013, the ESSCom looks after (Mabul) island very well although we do not deny there are still kidnapping incidents that are targeting the fishermen," he said.

He told Bernama this during an overnight visit by the Tawau Media Practitioners Association to Uncle Chang's Mabul Sipadan Dive Lodge, Pulau Mabul recently.

At present a special accomodation facility at the resort was being built for ESSCom personnel conducting patrol duties at Pulau Mabul, he said.

Meanwhile, Benoit Bilodeau from Canada said the presence of the Malaysian security forces personnel at the resort, including conducting patrols in waters off the islands, was very reassuring.

"I am comfortable and happy here. I've been here for two days and maybe will stay a few more days," he said, adding that he had also been to Sipadan Island for diving activities.

A Chinese tourist, Li Wei from Hunan Province, said he and his friend had been on Mabul Island for three days and they also felt safe.

"I will encourage people to come to visit the islands in Semporna," he added.

When met by Bernama recently, Semporna district officer Dr Chacho Bulah said, despite the kidnapping incidents, there had been a surge in tourists visiting Semporna district with Chinese nationals comprising 70% of the total number from January to October this year.

The highest number of 26,000 tourists visited the district in August, mainly to Pulau Sipadan, Mabul, Mataking and Kapalai while domestic tourists preferred Bohey Dulang. — Bernama