16 cases of water contamination in Selangor this year

SHAH ALAM: Selangor's water supply has been contaminated 16 times so far this year.

State executive councillor for environment Elizabeth Wong (PKR-Bukit Lanjan) said seven cases took place in the first two months of the year while the rest between September and November.

On the first seven cases, Wong said, two were due to odour pollution coming from Pahang's Sungai Semantan, and four were due to high ammonia levels from sewage discharges due to the low water levels in rivers at the time.

She said the remaining case was due to high level of manganese, similarly caused by low water levels in rivers at that time.

Meanwhile on more recent contamination cases, Wong said four cases were from the premises of an illegal factory in Kampung Sungai Lalang, Semenyih.

Two cases were from Sungai Semantan, Pahang again while another two cases originated from Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

She said the last remaining case happened in November and was due to a palm oil spill from a transport lorry.

Wong said the Department of Environment (DoE) has taken action against factories, both illegal and legal, which caused the contamination under the Environmental Quality Act.

She added the DoE had issued notices, seized equipment, and is initiating court cases on parties found contaminating water sources. If found guilty, they are liable to a maximum RM100,000 fine and, or 5 years' imprisonment.