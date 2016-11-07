PRDM investigates Shapie Apdal over alleged OSA breach

KUALA LUMPUR: Former rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) has labelled the investigations by police into his speech on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in Parliament recently as a form of intimidation, adding that it impinged on a parliamentarian's right to free speech.

Shafie was called in by the police in Bukit Aman today to give his account relating to charges that he had violated the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972.

"We know what is seditious and what is not," he told reporters outside Bukit Aman, acknowledging that certain issues are not allowed to be brought up even in Parliament, such as the position of the Malay rulers and uttering seditious remarks.

"It is an important matter when parliamentarians can't debate or speak on issues which are very pertinent to the peoples lives. We must be given the freedom to speak on such issues," said the Parti Warisan Sabah president.

He said that the questioning of parliamentarians should not happen when it is said in the august House as they are protected by Article 63(2) of the Federal constitution which states that no one shall be liable to court proceedings by their speech or vote when taking part in the proceedings of Parliament or of any parliamentary committee.

Shafie was questioned for about an hour by the police today.

It was previously reported that police were investigating three former ministers for their speeches, which involved 1MDB, when taking part in the Budget debate.

The three are former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Shafie, and former second finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah.

Last week, Husni was called to be questioned by the police only to be sent back because they had postponed the date and time.