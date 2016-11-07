Road closure this Sunday for cycling event

KUALA LUMPUR: Roads around some of the capital's most iconic landmarks will be closed this Sunday for OCBC Cycle KL 2016.

Stretching 14km, the road closure will include Jalan Raja, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin from 6.30am to 10am.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the city police will work closely with KL City Hall (DBKL) to ensure smooth traffic movements and public safety on the event day.

He said all preparations were underway to ensure that the event run smoothly.

"More than 2,000 people including overseas participants have registered for the event. This is higher than last year and augurs well for both sports and tourism in Kuala Lumpur.

"We will ensure the necessary closures are in place and that traffic remains smooth and safe for everyone," he said at the route unveiling press conference at city police headquarters here today.

Organised by Multigreen Events, OCBC Cycle KL 2016 will be flagged off at Dataran Merdeka.

OCBC Cycle KL 2016 Implementation Committee chairman Datuk Naim Mohamad said the most distinct changes from last year is the introduction of an additional seven-kilometre stretch through Open University and International University of Malaya-Wales.

"We are set for an enthralling experience this year, with fewer loops over the same distance.

"We've made the route a lot more exciting from last year so that it provides a fresh experience for those who were there last year and a refreshing one for those who will be participating for the first time," he said adding that with the new routes, the event would be more challenging.

Parking is available at Dataran Merdeka, Taman Botani, Padang Merbok, Dewan Bandaraya Building 1, Masjid Negara, Muzium Negara, Tugu Negara and Jalan Masjid India.

On July this year, KL Mayor Datuk Seri Amin Nordin Abd Aziz announced that OCBC Cycle KL continues to act as a natural progression for leisure cyclists in their journey from the slower-paced OCBC KL Car Free Morning to the more competitive environment.