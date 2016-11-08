Law to check Bar Council funding

PETALING JAYA: The proposed Legal Profession Act (LPA) amendments should tackle issues of funding received by the Bar Council, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

In a statement issued today, Azalina said that it is high time for the proposed amendments to explore issues pertaining to the grant, gift, property or moneys received by the Bar Council to ensure that it upholds justice without any personal interest involved and interference from external parties.

"Malaysia is a sovereign nation. We may have our differences but we must resolve it ourselves and not allow any external parties to meddle with our internal affairs and politics," she said.

Responding to the Bar Council's admission that it received a research grant from billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF), Azalina also opined that the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335) & Societies Regulations 1984 should be amended to be fully enforced to all categories of organisations.

"There is a need to redefine the Societies Act by inserting the reporting procedure on donations received to ensure sound governance, accountability and transparency, which indirectly lead to a better social and community development in Malaysia.

"The same law should also provide a room to regulate the registration of coalition of NGOs such as Bersih to prevent any possible misuse," she said.

Her response came after Bar Council Migrants, Refugees and Immigration Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam had admitted last week that it had received a sum of US$15,000 (RM53,757.13) from OSF in January 2015 as a grant for the research study on migrant workers in Malaysia.

Following the revelation, the police are currently investigating the Bar Council under Section 124C of the Penal Code for allegedly attempting to undermine parliamentary democracy because of the grant.

In May, Bar Council president Steven Thiru had said in a circular that among the changes proposed by the government to the LPA was to change the Bar Council's election process and composition and to increase the required quorum for the Bar's general meetings and also give the minister in charge of legal affairs the power to make rules and regulations on the conduct of the Bar Council elections.