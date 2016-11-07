Penang flash floods causes several landslides

GEORGE TOWN: Penang was hit by severe flash floods and several landslides following a bout of heavy rain today - the fourth time in just 10 days.



The latest incident comes just a week after Deepavali when high waters inundated various places in George Town and areas around Sungai Pinang and Air Itam.

Students who were taking their SPM examinations today had to be assisted by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department who used boats to send them to their respective schools.

Just four days ago on Nov 4, residents endured the fate when flash floods hit several parts of the island following a downpour in the morning.



Areas affected then included Bayan Lepas and Batu Maung in the Southwest district while flooded roads included Jalan

Anson, Jalan Datuk Keramat, Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Terengganu then.

Floods occurred again on Nov 1 and Oct 29 when strong winds and heavy rains lashed out, affecting more than 600 residents, causing a number of trees to be uprooted and mudslides in several areas.

Many residents suffered losses as muddy waters rushed into their homes, damaging furniture and other belongings.

Several areas, including Permatang Damar Laut, Batu Maung, Kampung Lahar Ikan Mati and Kepala Batas were badly affected.

Penang has in the last half of 2016 been hit with a spate of bad weather resulting in flash floods affecting thousands and

causing massive traffic snarls due to flooded roads.



In July 18, some 1,000 residents of Kampung Teluk Awak in Teluk Bahang were evacuated after heavy rains and high tides

overwhelmed the drainage systems.



Also not spared was Batu Maung and Teluk Kumbar as well as Permatang Binjai and Air Putih Tasik Junjung on the

mainland.



The Bayan Lepas industrial area was badly hit while the Penang International Airport (PIA) experienced flooding during

the late afternoon downpour causing the delay of several outbound flights.



On Sept 18, heavy rain and a freak windstorm had their way in several areas in the state and caused several trees to be

uprooted statewide including Perai and Bukit Mertajam.



Flood prone Jalan P. Ramlee was not spared but there was no reported casualties nor damages to property then.



These incidences have led to criticism of the state administration while overdevelopment has been alleged to be the

culprit behind the floodings.



Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng on Sunday announced the state budget for 2017 will be focused on tackling the issue of

floods.