Langkawi retailer admits hoarding 885kg of cooking oil

Posted on 7 November 2016 - 06:40pm Last updated on 7 November 2016 - 08:58pm

LANGKAWI: A retail outlet operator pleaded guilty at the Langkawi Magistrate's Court today to hoarding 885kg of cooking oil at his business premises.

Lim Hak Liang, 41, was released on RM20,000 bail with one surety by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim who also set Jan 8 for re-mention.

Prosecuting officer Tarmezy Mohamad from the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry requested for the remention to allow him to obtain the chemist's report on the item seized from the accused on Oct 29. — Bernama