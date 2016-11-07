Teluk Bahang-Batu Ferringhi road closed due to landslide, road collapse

BALIK PULAU: The main road connecting the city centre and Teluk Bahang will remain closed until further notice for all vehicles due to the landslide and road collapse at Jalan Ujung Batu, Teluk Bahang.

State Public Works Department director, Salleh Awang said the road was not safe to be used, especially for heavy vehicles and immediate works would be carried out.

"We are still unsure of how long the road will be closed as we need to rebuild the collapsed part and ensure the landslide site is safe. In the meantime, I urge everyone dependent on the road to use the alternative road," he said when contacted, here, today.

From George Town, the alternative road will pass through Paya Terubong and Balik Pulau before reaching Teluk Bahang and vice versa, and currently there is only one alternative that can be used.

The cleaning and clearing of the soil from the landslide, said to occur about 4.30am, was completed by about 2pm and 15 minutes later, state Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman, Chow Kon Yeow visited the site to assess the situation.

Chow said he could not comment on the matter as he would need to discuss it with the state Public Works, Utilities and Transport exco, Lim Hock Seng. Lim, however, was not seen at the site since morning until the time the landslide was cleared.

The people of Teluk Bahang, meanwhile, are worried about another possible landslide if it rained heavily again.

Ahmad Kushairi Anuar, 33, said he was getting ready for work when he heard the news about this morning's landslide in the area.

"I did not expect that such a landslide could occur in the area as the rain was not really heavy, just that it was continuous. There is a possibility that such an incident could happen again in the near future, so I hope the authorities would do their part well in addressing the issue.

Kushairi, who works at a hotel in Tanjung Bungah, said now that the road was closed, it would make his life harder as the alternative road is further from his workplace.

"I would have to literally pass through half of Penang Island to reach my workplace. I hope the repair works will be done immediately as I am not the only one suffering," he said. — Bernama