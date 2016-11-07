Exposure to financial education good for schoolchildren, says Kamalanathan

KUALA LUMPUR: Exposure to financial management among schoolchildren is essential to instill good saving and spending behaviour to prepare them for adult life, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said it is easier to learn new languages at a young age, and the same holds true for financial education.

"To achieve this aim, the Education Ministry works alongside Bank Negara and other financial institutions to develop educational financial programmes targeted at schoolchildren to equip them with basic financial knowledge and money skills," he told reporters after presenting prizes to Alliance Bank AEIOU Challenge 2 winners here today.

The AEIOU Challenge, a financial literacy competition (involving the drawing of a comic strip) for primary school pupils (Year Four to Six) was to help children improve their understanding of financial concepts and to cultivate the habit of living within one's means.

Alliance Bank group chief executive officer Joel Kornreich said the challenge has helped pupils understand financial literacy in a simple, fun and engaged way.

Participation in the competition increased more than 60% over the last year, with 8,500 pupils from 23 schools nationwide taking part.

Eleven-year-old Daphne Chu Yoong Kei of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Pui Gin, Sandakan, Sabah, beat 39 finalists to win the top prize of RM5,000, a trophy, a certificate and a stationery hamper.

The second prize went to Candy Voo Sia Tin, 12, a Year Six pupil of SJKC Yick Nam in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, who received RM3,000. Kho Yee, 10, of SJKC Chi Man in Sentul won the third prize of RM1,000.

They also received a trophy, certificate and a stationery hamper.

SJKC Chi Man also won the award for 'School with the Most Submissions'. There were over 900 entries from the school. — Bernama