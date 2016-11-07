Company director charged with CBT involving more than RM1.1 million

PETALING JAYA: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving more than RM1.1 million, seven years ago.

Tai May Chean, 61, of United Eastern Resources Sdn Bhd, made the plea after the charges were read out to her before judge Mohd Kamil Nizam.

On all three charges, Tai, as the company director, was charged with committing CBT by transferring money, totalling RM1,108,500.00 in four cheques, from an account belonging to the company in Standard Chartered Bank to a bank account belonging to her for her personal use.

The offences were allegedly committed at A-3-13, 8 Avenue PJ, Jalan Sungai Jernih 8/1 here between April 30, 2009, and April 28, 2011.

The charges were made under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provided an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Tai was allowed bail of RM20,000 on all charges.

The court set Dec 22 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Aifaa Che Abdullah, while Tai was unrepresented. — Bernama