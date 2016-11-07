Minimarket owner charged with hoarding subsidised cooking oil

SHAH ALAM: A minimarket owner was charged in the Sessions Court here today with hoarding 250kg of subsidised palm cooking oil at his business premises.

K. Theivendiran, 55, claimed trial when the charge was read out to him in Tamil by the court interpreter before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

He allegedly committed the offence involving 238 packets and 12 bottles of one-kg palm cooking oil at Pasaraya Kumares, Taman Selayang Jaya, Batu Caves near here, at 10.25am on Oct 25.

The court set RM15,000 as bail with one surety and Dec 15 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor A. Karthiyayini represented the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry while Siti Anis Che Ab Wahab represented the accused. — Bernama