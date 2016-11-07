Investigations into Nilai river pollution ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations by the Department of Environment (DOE) into the river pollution in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan are still underway.

The pollution is said to be the cause of contamination in Sungai Semenyih.

Natural Resources and Environment Ministry Deputy Minister Datuk Hamim Samuri said the DOE had sent water samples from four locations in the area to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

"An integrated investigation is still being carried out by the Negeri Sembilan DOE, Nilai Municipal Council, Department Of Survey & Mapping Malaysia, Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department, Water Regulatory Bodies and Department of Drainage and Irrigation, under the Environment Quality Act 1974," he told Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was replying to Hee Loy Sian (PKR-Petaling Jaya Selatan) on the pollution which was reported to have affected the water quality in Sungai Semenyih recently.

The Ledang MP said, based on a DOE investigation, no case of illegal dumping had occured in Bentong, Pahang which could pollute the river.

Prior to this, there was an allegation of pollution at Sungai Buah in Nilai, which obstructed the operation of the Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

The closure of the Semenyih LRA affected water supply to residents in Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Sepang districts. — Bernama