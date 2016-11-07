Tangkak murder suspect arrested

Posted on 7 November 2016 - 08:35pm Last updated on 7 November 2016 - 09:24pm

JOHOR BARU: The mentally-ill suspect arrested in connection with the gruesome murder in Tangkak on Sunday has been remanded for seven days.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Maslinda Selamat at the Tangkak magistrate's court today.

The suspect clad in orange lock-up jumpsuit was brought to the court at 9.15am.

The 19-year-old suspect will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, on the latest development on the incident, police believe the murder could have been fuelled by jealousy.

Johor CID chief SAC Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat confirmed the motive but refused to elaborate further as it might jeopardise the investigation.

In the incident which happened at about 3.15pm on Sunday, a body of a male youth, chopped up and concealed in five plastic bags, was discovered in the compound of a house in Kampung Kesang Laut.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the house owner contacted the police when he made the gruesome discovery.

The victim's head was found buried in the ground near the house.

Police later recovered a total of five plastic bags containing body parts of the victim hidden in a culvert at the parking lot of the kampung house.

It is learnt that the victim is a male youth who may have been murdered at another location.

Idris added based on the condition of the victim's remains, he may have been murdered four days ago.

The police have yet to identify the identity of the victim as no identification card were found.