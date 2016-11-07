No further action against teacher who allegedly molested nine pupils

KUALA LUMPUR: No further action will be taken by the police against a primary school teacher who allegedly molested nine pupils at a school in Hulu Selangor early this year, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said.

He said the teacher was transferred to another school as the police had decided that there was no case to pursue.

He said any teacher under investigation would be transferred to the district education office until the probe is completed.

"The teacher was moved to the district education office, and was then transferred to another school as the police had confirmed that there was no case," he said.

"This has always been the standard operating procedure of the ministry (for teachers under investigation)," he told reporters at Parliament lobby here today.

DAP's Kulai MP Teo Ni Ching had previously questioned the decision by the ministry to move the teacher to another school, fearing a repetition of the incident.