Proposal over new EC deputy chairman not tabled at Conference of Rulers' meeting: PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: A proposal to appoint Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh, former principal private secretary to the Prime Minister, as Election Commission deputy chairman was not tabled and discussed at the last meeting of the Conference of Rulers, according to

Media director in the Prime Minister's Office Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad.

He explained that the proposal paper was withdrawn and this was relayed to the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, before the meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

"The statement of Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the Selangor Legislative Assembly session on Nov 3 that the proposal was rejected by the Conference of Rulers does not arise and is not true at all," he said in a statement. — Bernama