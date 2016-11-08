KTM Komuter service disrupted due to derailed cargo train

Posted on 7 November 2016 - 09:45pm Last updated on 8 November 2016 - 12:14am

KUALA LUMPUR: A KTM cargo train derailed at 3pm today, causing disruption of the KTM Komuter service for the route between Bank Negara KTM Station and Kuala Lumpur Sentral.

KTM Intercity general manager (marketing) Y. M. Hamdan Husori, when contacted by Bernama, said the delayed service of the KTM Komuter service for the route was due to the temporary closure of the line in the affected sector.

The service is expected to return to normal tonight, he said.

A survey by Bernama at the Bank Negara KTM Station found passengers waiting since 3pm to board the train. Only the line to Sungai Gadut, Sungai Buloh, Tampin and Port Klang is in operation.

It is learnt that the cargo train which derailed was on its way to the Kuala Lumpur Sentral depot for maintenance.

For latest information, the public can contact the KTMB customer service centre at 1-300-88-5862. — Bernama