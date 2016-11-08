No truth to secession rumour

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no chance that Sarawak will secede from Malaysia but it can fight for its rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, said its Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem (pix).

He pointed out that those rights are also mentioned in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Malaysia Act, Inter-Government Committee Reports and Recommendations, and the Cobbold Commission Reports.

Adenan denied claims circulating on social media that he had blamed the federal government and Umno for the problems faced by the country.

A Facebook posting claimed that the chief minister had allegedly threatened to secede if the alleged problems were not resolved.

The posting had originated from a Facebook account under the username "Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021."

"The posting is grossly wrong and a blatant act to cast the chief minister in bad light in the eyes of the federal government," Adenan's office said in a statement yesterday.

His office added that it was categorically denying that Adenan had made any public statements in regard to the matter.

During the inaugural official celebration of Sarawak Day on July 22, Adenan had said: "Our position is no secession. Malaysia before, Malaysia now and Malaysia forever in the future."

He said it was the duty of Sarawak to remind officials from Kuala Lumpur of the pertinence of the Malaysia Agreement.

During the celebration, he stressed that Sarawak chose to be part of Malaysia back in 1963.

"It is our choice to be independent partners. That is why we have the agreement."

The Sarawak Independence Day celebration this year was the first of its kind after the state government gazetted July 22 as a public holiday.