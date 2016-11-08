A modern exploration

CAMEL active launched its "Crossing Borders" Autumn/Winter 2016 menswear collection in a dazzling fashion show recently. Held in a spacious, industrial-like cafe, the venue fits nicely with the brand as it offers a raw and rustic touch.

The new collection deals with overcoming limitations by changing perspectives. As such, unexpected and opposing features are combined or viewed in a new context to provide a clearer look of an authentic and modern lifestyle.

Borders between different styles melt away too, as workwear elements are mixed with sportswear. One can also detect new, innovative elements and trends such as multicolours. As the camel active menswear colour world is based on dark and earthy shades, blue and grey hues in different tones are the new season's most important colour trend; while strong indigo, red and green hues are the highlights.

Moreover, camel active has developed a new, younger line called the "Denim Collection" that is targeted at men aged 25 to 35 years old who lead an active lifestyle and have a keen sense of fashion.

Fitted shapes, expressive colours, striking treatments and washing effects stand for this authentic, complete denim outfit comprising clothing, footwear, bags and accessories which uses different labels and hangtags.

On the other hand, the Heritage Collection – which has a long presence in the market – has also been modernised in its style, fabrication and application in order to offer consumers a new experience.

For this new season, the blend of different styles and materials has produced eye-catching footwear as well. Defined by handcrafted looks with high quality oiled and nubuck leather, some of the highlights are the robust workwear boots where the combination of materials draws attention to details. The colour range primarily includes different shades of black, grey and brown, with light natural colours and green rounding off the spectrum.

Last but not least, with their good quality workmanship and earthy design, the bags and small leather goods stand for quality and authenticity of the brand.

The material used are raw denim, suede, nylon and canvas series and some with leather trimmings and comes in shades of blue, khaki and beige. These are offered in backpack, sling bag, tote, drum bag, rucksack, cross body and messenger styles.

In Malaysia, camel active is sold in exclusive camel active stores in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya, Kajang, Seri Kembangan, Shah Alam, Klang, Ipoh, Penang, Kuantan, Malacca, Johor and in camel active outlets in leading department stores and major fashion retailers.