Rising to the top

SOME 2,000 people flocked to the Mega Star Arena recently for the Dennis Lau & Friends – The Phoenix Rising concert.

It was Lau's first ever large scale concert, with Jennifer Thompson helming the show's production and notable composer Aubrey Suwito as its musical director, and the full house was proof that many are rooting for the internationally-renowned electric violinist.

Lau and his team of backing musicians took the stage at 8.30pm, kicking off with his brand new composition The Good Fight, dramatically paired with splendid LED lighting, futuristic on-screen visuals and indoor pyrotechnics. The power-packed opening demonstrated to everyone that they were in for a different kind of classical instrument show.

"I've been dreaming of this concert … for the longest time and it feels so freaking surreal!" shouted the violin maestro as he turned the volume down to set the mood with the jazzy feel-good rhythm of I Just Wanna. The violin virtuoso also shared the stage with some of his friends – prominent names in the local music industry as well as upcoming artistes.

His collaborations demonstrated the versatility of the violin, dispelling the stereotype of it only being suitable for classical music.

Harmonious symphonies filled the air as Lau covered Ray Charles' soulful R&B classic Georgia on My Mind with the sultry Atilia Haron; played an electronica-pop mash-up of Flo Rida's Good Feeling and Usher's O.M.G with popular vocal percussionist Koujee Beatbox; and the performed the dramatically jazzy Prelude in F Minor with saxophonist Jimmy Sax.

He also played tracks from his latest album The Journey, such as the jaunty pop-inspired Don't You Wanna Know featuring Soo Wincci, and various power-pop ballads like Love is By Your Side featuring Michael Leaner, Awan Yang Terpilu featuring Ning Baizura, and Mahkota featuring Syafinaz Selamat. The talented multi- instrumentalist also shared the story of how he got into music.

Unexpectedly, he started with the piano – an instrument that he was forced by his mother to practise everyday from a tender age.

The loathsome task soon turned into passion when he discovered the inspiring world of musical composition. Lau demonstrated his piano-playing skills on a glossy white grand piano, with young singing talent Abigail Chew belting out John Legend's power ballad All of Me.

It was not just about music. Lau incorporated two rhythmic gymnasts – Sarina Sundara Rajah and Eva Goh Hann Ning – during The Destination featuring smooth vocalist Esmond Chong.

The concert reached its peak with the unveiling of the majestic Phoenix violin. The violinist rose from beneath the stage on an elevated platform with a single spotlight over his head, creating a silhouette showing the highly anticipated 23k gold-plated, peridot-studded Phoenix violin wrapped around his body.

The mere sight of its wings' crenulated edges and its golden sparkle sent the entire concert hall into rapturous cheers.

It was a jaw-dropping segment as Lau broke into a rendition of his original track The Journey, while two speed-painters – Haze Long and Vinn Pang – gracefully worked their magic on separate canvas boards while he played.

When the song ended, both canvases were turned over and joined to reveal the musician himself in action with a violin. The passionate violinist also played several heartfelt tributes, including a mellifluous rendition of Jay Chou's poignant Zui Chang De Dian Ying (The Longest Movie) for the late Brian Tan, the klpac orchestra founder and Lau's close friend.

He also paid homage to Prince, one of the biggest music legends of all time, with Purple Rain featuring Vince Chong, whose impressively smooth and versatile vocal range hit all the right notes.

Most of us would know that no Dennis Lau concert is complete without a Michael Jackson song, since he often cites the King of Pop to be one of his biggest musical inspirations.

As if saving the best for last, Lau performed a Michael Jackson medley as the crowd waved their hands and sang along. The sublime medley included famous crowd-pleasers such as Billie Jean featuring Atilia; Love Never Felt So Good featuring Leaner; Man in the Mirror featuring Russell Curtis; and I'll Be There featuring Ning. The night ended with the entire line-up crooning along to "just call my name, and I'll be there …" as the concert hall showers everyone in golden sparkly confetti – truly a night worth remembering for a long time.