Album Review - Sticky Fingers

The Rolling Stones

Universal Music

THE Rolling Stones are legends of the rock scene, hall of famers and a band many consider as one of the greatest ever.

Now while I didn't exactly "grow up" listening to them, over the years I've grown to appreciate and even love some of their work and the remastered version of Sticky Fingers is definitely one of the most entertaining albums I've listened to this year.

Mind you, there's been quite a number of solid rock and metal album released this year but none of them got me tapping my feet, snapping my fingers and just all out enjoying track after track like this album did.

This is clearly nostalgia working at its best as the tracks are made up vocals and instruments without the use of modern day miracles like layering, autotune or synthesizers.

If you're more inclined towards old-school rock, I'd say this is worth picking up and listening to as you get remastered versions of great hits and also some alternatives like acoustic and extended versions of some songs.

As I mentioned before, I've never been a die-hard fan of The Rolling Stones, like most people who grew up with their music, but after spending some quality time with Sticky Fingers, I can see why people regard them as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

To put it simply, I liked every one of their tracks on the album.