ESSCom confirms no abduction occurred in M'sian waters

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has confirmed no abduction involving a German citizen took place yesterday in Malaysian waters.

However, its commander, DCP Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said based on information from their Philippine counterparts, a German national was indeed, abducted yesterday in the waters off the Languyan Island in the Tawi-Tawi chain of islands in southern Philippines.

He said on Oct 13, Juegen Kantner, 70, and his 60-year-old woman friend had stopped in the waters around Tambisan in Lahad Datu to repair their sailboat.

He said the couple was heading towards Zamboanga in the Philippines despite being warned that the situation there was unsafe. — Bernama