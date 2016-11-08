Parking woes at Jalan Duta court complex

KUALA LUMPUR: Getting a parking lot at the Jalan Duta court complex is a huge problem.

With 79 courtrooms under one roof and proceedings in almost all the courts going on every day, the public and lawyers who have work at the Kompleks Mahkamah Kuala Lumpur (KMKL) face a nightmare looking for a slot in one of the 500 parking bays outside the complex.

Lawyer Chew PC said lawyers with the Bar Council sticker or emblem are allowed to park inside the complex vicinity.

"However, by 8.30am the parking is already full and we have to go looking for a spot outside," she said referring to the open public parking space outside the complex.

Lawyer Pavallakodi Nadarajah, 28, said it is a "terrible" experience searching for a parking space every morning.

"Even if we manage to get a parking lot there is also a safety problem here. Cars getting broken into or stolen in this parking space is something we hear often and even goes viral on social media," she told theSun.

According to KMKL's official website, there are 1,000 parking bays comprising 200 covered parking for judges and court officers, 300 open parking in the compound for court staff and 500 parking bays for lawyers and the public.

Public Works Department (PWD) director-general Datuk Seri Roslan Md Taha told theSun the original building plans of the court complex was changed due to the client's request to convert one basement parking area into a file room.

Roslan said in the initial building plan there were a total of 1,402 parking bays but the client agency had made changes to the original plan.

He added that PWD is not privy to the changes in building plans or renovation works in the complex in the later stages as they were solely handled by the court administration.

The court complex, build on 30 acres of land in Jalan Duta, is the second largest court complex in Asia and was built at a cost of RM270 million.