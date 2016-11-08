Lawyer who allegedly molested female students to be charged

PETALING JAYA: The lawyer who was detained by police for allegedly molesting two female students at a condominium in Kajang is expected to be charged today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the suspect will be charged with two separate offences.

"The 33-year-old suspect will be charged at the Kajang Court on Tuesday for two separate offences and this was as per instructions received from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

"He will face one charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty and one more charge under Section 511 of the Penal Code for attempting to commit the same offence," Othaman said in a statement.

The suspect surrendered himself at the Kajang police headquarters on Friday.

On Nov 2, the two girls, Cristal Chua and Tammy Ong, both in their 20s and students of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Sungai Long, Kajang, related their ordeal in a Facebook video to warn other women to be more vigilant.

They revealed how a man had followed them into their condominium when he suddenly appeared behind them and "groped" Chua's buttocks.

They said that the man tried to grab Ong's breasts but she screamed for help and he quickly fled the scene.

The girls explained that the man had followed them after they had punched in the password digits to enter their condominium block.

Thinking that he too was one of the residents there, the two girls paid no attention to him until he proceeded with his lewd act.